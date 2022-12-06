'Countering Terror Financing Should be Our Equal Priority': Doval at India-Central Asia NSA Meet

A peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in the common interest of all countries in the region, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval told his counterparts in Central Asian countries on Tuesday.

Speaking at an NSA-level security meeting amid the evolving humanitarian and security situation in Afghanistan, Doval said countering terror financing should be everyone’s equal priority and urged all UN members to refrain from providing support to entities involved in terrorist acts.

This is the first time India is hosting a conclave of top security officials from Central Asian countries-including Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan -with a focus on the evolving security situation in Afghanistan and ways to deal with the threat of terrorism emanating from that country.

“We meet at a time of great churn and international relations and uncertainty about the future. A peaceful, secure and prosperous Central Asia is in our common interest," said Doval.

He noted that Afghanistan is an important issue concerning all Central Asian countries and said, “India’s concerns and objectives with regard to immediate priorities and the way forward are similar to those of many of us around the table."

Doval said persistence of terrorist networks in Afghanistan is a matter of concern. “Financing is the lifeblood of terrorism and countering terror financing should be a priority for all of us. All UN members should refrain from providing support to entities involved in terrorist acts."

The NSA-level conclave that comes around 10 months after the first India-Central Asia virtual summit also deliberated on ways to boost India’s connectivity with the Central Asian region.

The top security official highlighted that connectivity with Central Asian countries is a key priority for India. “We stand ready to cooperate, invest and build connectivity in the region. While expanding connectivity it is important to ensure that the initiatives are consultative, transparent and participatory," Doval added.

Later, Doval is also likely to hold separate bilateral meetings with his visiting counterparts on the sidelines of the meet that comes amid growing concerns over the security situation in Afghanistan.

