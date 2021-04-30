Counting Day Rules, Cap on Marriages and Funerals: Kerala Govt Orders New Curbs as Covid Cases Rise

Strict restrictions will be imposed in Kerala on May 1 and 2 and from May 4 and 9. A government order issued in this regard on Friday came as coronavirus cases continued to see a massive rise in the state. The southern state reported 37,199 new cases with a positivity rate of 24.88 per cent. As many as 1,49,487 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. There were 49 deaths due to COVID-related complications taking the toll to 5,308. At present there

are 3,03,733 active cases in the state.

Here are details of the government order to be followed on the said dates:

- Election-related counting arrangements, essential and emergency services to be allowed on May 1 and 2.

- Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents and media representatives will only be allowed at the counting centres on Sunday.

- Only neighbourhood shops dealing with medicines (pharmacies), newspapers, food items, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat, fish and toddy will be allowed to function. Repair and service centres of vehicles and equipments can also remain open. Home delivery of essential items will be encouraged to minimise movement of individuals outside their homes. All operations shall be performed subject to following COVID-19 protocol. Shopkeepers and their staff shall use double masks and gloves. Shops will have to close down by 9pm.

- Restaurant and eateries shall be allowed only to cater to parcel and home delivery and have to close by 9pm.

- Movement of medical oxygen would be facilitated by all agencies. Oxygen technicians, health care and sanitation personnel shall be allowed to move with a valid ID card.

- Patients and their attendants/persons having emergency needs and eligible people intending to take vaccination shall be allowed movement with valid ID proofs.

- Banks may be open on working days from 10am to 1pm for the public. Internal work within the bank may be carried on till 2pm. All customers are advised to do online transactions as far as possible.

- Movement of long-distance bus services, trains and air travel are permitted. Movement of public transport, goods carriage vehicles and private vehicles, auto rickshaws and taxis, including cabs by aggregators, to and from airports, railway stations and bus terminal/stops/stands/hospitals and healthcare centres is allowed for facilitating movement of passengers by air, rail and road. The movement will be allowed only on displaying valid travel documents/tickets and strictly adhering to COCID-19 protocol.

- Marriages may have maximum of 50 people and house warming ceremonies registered on government portal ‘Jagratha’ will be allowed with strict norms. Funerals can have a maximum gathering of 20 people following protocol..

- Migrant workers will continue to work wherever they are following protocol. Movement of house-helps and caregivers for old age people shall be permitted.

- Ration shops(civil supplies department) and outlets of civil supplies corporation shall function.

- In places of worship, the number of persons allowed shall be in proportion to the area available so that the 2m social distance norm can be maintained. In any case, not more than 50 persons can be allowed.

- No permission for shooting (in-door and outdoor) for films, serials and documentaries

