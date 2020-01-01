Counting of Votes For Tamil Nadu's Rural Local Bodies Poll Tomorrow, Security Tightened at Centres

Chennai: Counting of votes for the two-phased rural local bodies poll held on Dec 27 and 30 in Tamil Nadu will be done on Thursday.

Tight security has been deployed at the 315 counting centres across the state.

The elections for the rural local bodies were held in two phases in 27 districts, barring the nine newly carved ones in line with the apex court's order.

Ballot papers in four different colours were used in the poll instead of electronic voting machines (EVM).

According to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission (TNSEC) the first phase saw polling of 76.19 per cent, and the second phase saw 77.73 per cent.

Over 2.31 lakh contested the polls for 91,975 posts. The posts are Gram Panchayat Ward member posts, Gram Panchayat President posts, Panchayat Union ward member posts and District Panchayat Union Ward member posts.

