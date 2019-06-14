'Countries Backing Terrorism Must be Held Accountable': PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Pakistan in SCO Summit
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.
PM Modi in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2019.
Bishkek: In a veiled attack on Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that countries sponsoring, aiding and funding terrorism must be held accountable as he called for a global conference to combat the menace.
Addressing the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, Modi highlighted the spirit and ideals of the SCO to Strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.
India stood for a terrorism-free society, he said. To combat the menace of terrorism, countries will have to come out of their narrow purview to unite against it, Modi said, in the presence of his Pakistani counterpart, Imran Khan.
Prime Minister Modi also called on the SCO member states to cooperate under the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) against terrorism. He urged the SCO leaders to organise a global conference on terrorism.
Modi arrived in the Kyrgyz capital on Thursday for the two-day SCO summit. The SCO is a China-led 8-member economic and security bloc with India and Pakistan being admitted to the grouping in 2017.
Also Watch
-
Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
-
Thursday 13 June , 2019
Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Exclusive: First Pictures of AN-32 Plane Found in Arunachal
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Water Scarcity in India: Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Maharashtra Affected
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MG Hector Test Drive Review – Excess of Goodness
- Move Over Parkour Artists, This Viral Cat is Giving Everyone Some Serious Competition
- Is this Viral Video of Foreigners Dancing to 'Lollypop Lagelu', Actually From London?
- Kolkata Doctors' Strike: Doctors Recount Traumatic Past Experiences
- Saaho Director Sujeeth Reveals Shraddha Kapoor's Role and Why He Cast Her Opposite Prabhas
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s