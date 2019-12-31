Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Countries Run on Basis of Constitution, Strong Economy a Must for Growth, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the growth of the country depended on its economy, for which 'policies of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh needed to be adopted'.

PTI

Updated:December 31, 2019, 7:10 PM IST
Countries Run on Basis of Constitution, Strong Economy a Must for Growth, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on Tuesday said countries are run the basis of their constitution and development can't be ensured without a strong economy. He said the growth of the country depended on its economy, for which "policies of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh needed to be adopted".

"Countries do not run on the basis of religion but on the basis of their constitution. Governments are formed on the basis of the constitution. The basis of growth of any country is its economy and development is not possible without a strong economy," he said at a national seminar of chartered accountants here.

Expressing concern over the current economic conditions in the country, Gehlot said under these "adverse circumstances", the state government had taken several major steps to strengthen the economy. He said the state government was working with a policy of providing sensitive, transparent and accountable governance.

He called upon the youth to read the preamble of the Constitution and cooperate in taking the country forward in accordance with its spirit. Reiterating his stance on black money, the chief minister said political parties should take an initiative in this direction.

He questioned donations received by parties through election bonds and said a transparent system should be created for such transactions. The executive, legislature and judiciary should take collective steps for making the donations a transparent process, he said.

