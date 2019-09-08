Country Has Lost a Roaring Tiger: Tushar Mehta on Ram Jethmalani's Demise

New Delhi: Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Sunday with the passing away of Ram Jethmalani, the country has lost a "giant of a man" who was a rare combination of constitutional expertise, razor-sharp understanding of criminal law, and a "roaring tiger" when it comes to defending his clients.

The Solicitor General said Jethmalani was "one of those rare giants in the field of law whose signature becomes an autograph".

"Ram is not dead. Ram can never die. He will live in our memories for generations to come. Every time a new legal dimension is discussed, one would get Ram's argument on it and he will peep into our heart with his characteristic mischievous smile," Mehta told PTI while condoling his demise.

The Solicitor General said he worked very closely with him and even opposed him in some cases.

"He was an institution in himself, an entire university. While appearing with him or against him, you literally feel the presence of a giant," he said.

While Mehta was appearing for the Gujarat government, Jethmalani had successfully defended BJP president Amit Shah in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case.

"I can still hear him calling me Beta and lovingly making fun of me on how and why I can be stupid enough of being different from him on personal choices in life like alcohol, etc.," he said.

"There was no another Ram Jethmalani when he was with us, there will never be another Ram Jethmalani in future. A lion. A giant of a man. A rare combination of constitutional expertise, razor-sharp understanding of criminal law, advocacy par excellence, unmatched oratorial skills, a ready wit and repartee, a voracious reader, a roaring tiger when it comes to defending his clients but above all -- a human being par excellence," Mehta said about Jethmalani whom he admired a lot.

He said those who have not worked with him, have opposed him or seen him in action may find his words to be an attempt on exaggeration.

"But those who have, will agree with me that whatever I have said is an understatement in the context of Ram," he added.

