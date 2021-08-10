Country Has Right to Know, Says Goa as Tarun Tejpal Urges Rape Case be Heard Without Press or Public

Journalist Tarun Tejpal has sought that all proceedings against his acquittal in 2013 rape case at Goa bench of the Bombay high court be held in-camera. However, solicitor general Tushar Mehta pointed out that the potential victims may fear coming to court with this move.

According to a report in Live Law, Mehta submitted that he usually wouldn’t be opposed to an in-camera prayer, but in this case, the institution has failed to impress upon potential victims of sexual violence that it would have a deterrent effect.

“The country has the right to know how this institution (judiciary) has dealt with the girl who came before the court with the complaint, specific allegations and corroborative evidence," Mehta was quoted as saying.

Tarun Tejpal was acquitted by additional sessions judge Kshama Joshi at a fast track court in Goa on May 21 this year, with the judge saying that there wasn’t “enough evidence to warrant a conviction" and proceeded to give him the benefit of doubt.

Soon after, the Goa government approached the Bombay high court challenging the acquittal of the former editor of the Tehelka magazine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here