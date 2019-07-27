Country Needs Link Language, Can Be Hindi, Tamil or Any Other, Says National Education Policy Committee Member

New Delhi: A conference on academic leadership on the National Education Policy (NEP) here started with the need to “develop a link language”.

Mazhar Asif, a member of the NEP committee, brought up the issue at the introductory session of the 'Conference of Academic Leadership on National Education Policy’ organised by the Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal (BSM), a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate.

“The New Education Policy does not impose any language but world over, every country has one link language. For the future of the country, we need at least one link language — it can be Hindi, Tamil or Assamese, but there should be one language that can be understood by everyone," he said. "The sessions should discuss this issue of developing one link language.”

Asif added that English is being imposed since there is no link language.

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal attended the session held at the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). Others present on the stage were University Grants Commission (UGC) chairperson DP Singh, AICTE chief Anil Sahasrabuddhe, Sachchidanand Joshi, IGNCA member secretary and BSM member, as well as organising secretary Mukul Kanitkar.

There were eight “manthantracks” at the conference that included ‘classification, massification and global outreach’, ‘funding of research — strengthening the future’, ‘autonomy in governance — structuring the regulations’, ‘specialisation and de-compartmentalisation’, ‘our language our thought’, ‘generation of funds — regeneration of goodwill’, ‘esteem of educators, dignity of qualifications', and ‘flexibility in curriculum, creativity in education’.

There have been controversies regarding the imposition of Hindi, with the NEP recommending the three-language formula. Dismissing claims about any such imposition, Pokhriyal had earlier told the Lok Sabha that it was just a proposal.

“The UGC has informed that a reference was made to universities to seek their opinion/suggestions regarding the teaching of Hindi. However, the universities are autonomous bodies and any decision to teach any particular subject is under their control,” he had said.