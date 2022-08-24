Country on Mission Mode to Transform Edu & Health Sector, Says PM Modi as he Inaugurates State-of-the-art Amrita Hospital in Faridabad

In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure for the National Capital Region (NCR), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Amrita Hospital 2,600-bed private hospital in Faridabad that is equipped with cutting-edge technology, including a centralised fully-automated laboratory.

Amrita Hospital, built on a sprawling 130-acre campus with sustainability in mind, has a dedicated seven-storey research block and has been constructed over a period of six years under the auspices of the Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

The new super-speciality hospital has opened initially with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational in a phased manner over the next five years. Once fully operational, the hospital with 81 specialities is billed to be the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials had earlier said.

Speaking at the launch of the hospital, PM Modi said that “India is a country where cure is a service, health is a charity”.

“Where health and spirituality, both are related to each other. We have a Veda of medicine. We have also given the name of Ayurveda to our medical science,” PM

Modi said.

This system of discharging the responsibilities related to education and medicine by our religious and social institutions is in a way the “PPP model” — Public-Private Partnership — of old times, PM Modi said, adding that the country today is on a “mission mode to transform its education and medical sectors.

PM Modi also praised Mata Amritanandamayi at the inauguration event. The hospital is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

“Amma is an embodiment of love and sacrifice. She is an inspiration to all,” said PM Modi.

The hospital buildings spans 36 lakh sq. ft in built-up area, with a 14-floor tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a helipad on the rooftop. The new mega hospital in Faridabad’s Sector 88, near the Delhi-Mathura road, has a built-up area of one crore sq. ft and the campus will also have a medical college. A dedicated seven-storey research block and eight centres of excellence, including on gastro-sciences, renal sciences, bone diseases and trauma, transplants, and mother and child care, are located on the campus.

The hospital has patient-centric wards and OPDs and a hi-tech, fully-automated centralised laboratory.

