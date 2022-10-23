CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » Country Proud of Its Scientists: President Murmu on Successful Launching of Broadband Satellites
Country Proud of Its Scientists: President Murmu on Successful Launching of Broadband Satellites

PTI

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 17:24 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo: PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation's heaviest rocket LVM3-M2 on its maiden commercial mission on Sunday successfully placed 36 broadband communication satellites of a UK-based customer into the intended orbits.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday congratulated space scientists on the successful launch of broadband satellites and said the country is proud of them.

“The team of @ISRO, @NSIL_India & @INSPACeIND achieved an impressive feat of successfully launching LVM3 with 36 satellites aimed at enhancing global connectivity. The country is proud of our scientists and their showcasing of the nation’s indigenous capabilities. Congratulations!” Murmu tweeted.

first published:October 23, 2022, 17:24 IST
last updated:October 23, 2022, 17:24 IST