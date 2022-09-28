Countrymen Experienced Lord Rama Through Songs of Lata Mangeshkar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary, and said the familiar sweetness of her voice mesmerised him every time he spoke to her. In a recorded message, the prime minister congratulated the Uttar Pradesh government for naming an intersection here after the singer. The prime minister recalled that after the ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the Ram Temple was conducted here, he got a call from Lata didi who expressed great happiness at the development.

Lord Rama is about to arrive in the grand temple of Ayodhya, he said, referring to the construction of the temple here. The prime minister referred to a hymn sung by the singer ‘Mann ki Ayodhya tab tak sooni, jab tak Ram na aaye’, and said the name of Lata didi is now permanently associated with the holy city of Ayodhya.

Quoting the Ram Charit Manas, the prime minister recited Ram te adhik, Ram kar dasa, which means that devotees of Lord Rama arrive before the Lord’s arrival. The Lata Mangeshkar Chowk built in her memory has come up before the completion of the grand temple, he noted. Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the intersection named after Mangeshkar in the presence of Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy. A 40-ft-long and 12-metre-high veena weighing 14 tonnes has been installed at the intersection.

Underlining that the veena of Goddess Saraswati installed at the chowk will become a symbol of music practice, the prime minister said 92 white lotuses made of marble in the flowing waters of the lake in the chowk complex represent the life span of the singer. Lata Ji was one such seeker of Maa Saraswati, who stunned the whole world with her divine voice. Lata Ji did ‘sadhana’, we all got the boon!, he said, adding the mantras recited by her echoed her faith, spirituality and purity.

I pray to Lord Shri Rama that the blessings we got from her life should continue to leave a mark on the coming generations through her melodious songs, he said. Recalling several affectionate memories he has of the singer, the prime minister said, Didi often used to tell me: ‘Man is not known by age but by deeds, and the more he does for the country, the bigger he is! I believe that the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk of Ayodhya and all such memories associated with her will enable us to feel a sense of duty towards the nation.

Highlighting the new dawn of development in the city, the prime minister said Lord Rama is the symbol of our civilisation and is the living ideal of our morality, values, dignity and duty. From Ayodhya to Rameshwaram, Lord Rama is absorbed in every particle of India, Modi said, adding the entire country is thrilled to see the rapid pace of construction of the temple with the blessings of the Lord. Referring to the location of the chowk near Ram ki Paidi and in the vicinity of the Saryu river, he remarked, What better place to build a chowk named after Lata Didi”. The prime minister said the hymns of Lata didi have kept our conscience immersed in Lord Rama.

Be it ‘Shri Ramchandra Kripalu Bhaj Mann, Haran Bhava Bhaya Darunam’ mantra, or be it hymns like ‘Payo Ji Maine Ram Ratan Dhan Payo’ of Meerabai; be it Bapu’s favourite ‘Vaishnav Jan’, or be it sweet melodies like ‘Tum Asha Vishwas Hamare Ram’ that has occupied a place in the minds of the people, Modi said many countrymen have experienced Lord Rama through the songs of Lata Mangeshkar. We have experienced the supernatural melody of Lord Rama through the divine voice of Lata didi, Modi added. The prime minister highlighted that the vast form of Mother India starts appearing in front of our eyes as we listen to the call of ‘Vande Mataram’ in Lata didi’s voice. Just as Lata didi was always very conscious about civic duties, similarly this chowk will also inspire the people living in Ayodhya and the people who come to Ayodhya to be devoted to their duty,” he said. This chowk, this veena will further resonate with the development of Ayodhya, he said, underlining that this chowk will act as a place of inspiration for the people associated with the world of art.

It will remind everyone to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world while moving towards modernity and staying connected to its roots. It is our duty to take the art and culture of India to every nook and corner of the world, he said. The intersection, ‘Lata Mangeshkar Chauraha’, at the banks of the Saryu river has been developed at an estimated cost of Rs 7.9 crore, according to officials..

