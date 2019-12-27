Country’s Economy Cannot be Run Without Taking People From Every Religion, Says Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said people from every religion, tribals, dalits and backward classes must together for the effective functioning of the economy.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi.
Raipur: Hitting out at the Centre over "sagging" economy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the country cannot be run without involving every section of the society.
He was speaking at the inaugural function of Nationak Tribal Dance Festival, 2019 at the Science College ground here.
"You know the condition of the country. What is happening in other states," he said, apparently referring to protests over the new citizenship law and NRC.
"You all know the problem of farmers' suicides, deteriorating condition of the economy and unemployment," he said.
"I would like to say that without taking people from every religion, every caste, tribals, dalits and backward (classes) together, the economy of the country cannot be run," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan Attends Salman Khan's Birthday Bash, See Pics
- Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Slams Sidharth Shukla for Abusing Asim Riaz's Father
- 3 Years Ago, I was Frustrated As I wasn't Getting the Work I Wanted, Says Nora Fatehi
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Not Quite Cristiano Ronaldo Jumping Levels Yet But Working On It: Marcus Rashford After Scoring Headed Goal