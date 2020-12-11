News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Country's First mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate by Gennova Gets Nod to Conduct Human Trials

Representative image (Reuters)

The mRNA vaccines do not use the conventional model to produce immune response. Instead, they carry the molecular instructions to make the protein in the body through a synthetic RNA of the virus.

The country's first indigenous mRNA vaccine candidate developed by Pune-based Gennova has received approval from drug regulators to initiate Phase 1/2 human clinical trials, the Department of Biotechnology said on Friday.

The novel mRNA vaccine candidate, HGCO19, is supported with seed grant under the Ind-CEPI mission of the Department of Biotechnology.

The host body uses this to produce the viral protein that is recognised, thereby, making the body mount an immune response against the disease.


