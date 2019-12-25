Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Country's First University for Transgender Community to Come Up in UP's Kushinagar District
In the university, the transgender community will be able to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree, Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Siksha Seva Trust president said.
Image for representation
Gorakhpur: The country's first university for transgender community will be opened in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district to facilitate its members to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree.
The university, which will come up in Fazilnagar block of Kushinagar district, is being built by the Akhil Bhartiya Kinnar Siksha Seva Trust (All-India transgender education service trust).
"It is the first of its kind in the country where members of transgender community will be able to get education and the process of has already been initiated. From January 15 next year, two children who are brought up by the community members will get admission and from February and March other classes will start," president of the trust Dr Krishna Mohan Mishra said.
"In the university, the transgender community will be able to study right from class one to PG and even do research and get PhD degree," he said.
MLA Ganga Singh Kushwaha said members of the community will get education and will be able to give a new direction to the country.
The transgender community also expressed happiness over the opening of university.
"I am happy that we will be educated and get respect in the society. Education has power and I am sure it will not only change our lives but also the lives of others," said Guddi Kinnar, one of the members of the community.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Twin as They Decorate Cookies, Wish All on Christmas
- WhatsApp Has New Features For iPhone: First Glimpse of Dark Theme And More
- Airtel Wi-Fi Calling Now Available in More Regions For Prepaid And Postpaid Users
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth
- PUBG Mobile Was NOT The Most Downloaded Game 2019, It Was Free Fire!