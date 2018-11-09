GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Couple, 2 Kids Killed After Truck Topples in Maharashtra's Beed

A police official said that the speeding sugar-laden truck was trying to overtake other vehicles at high speed and lost balance and toppled, resulting in the four persons getting crushed.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2018, 3:46 PM IST
Couple, 2 Kids Killed After Truck Topples in Maharashtra's Beed
(Representative image: PTI)
Mumbai: A couple and their two children travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding sugar-laden truck toppled on them in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

The mishap took place on Majalgaon- Parbhani highway on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

"The truck was trying to overtake other vehicles at high speed and lost balance and toppled, resulting in the four persons getting crushed by the falling sugar sacks," the official explained.

He identified the four as Dayanand Solnakhe (42), his wife Sangita (35), their children Prithviraj (12) and Rajnandini (10).

One more person, on another motorcycle, was injured in the mishap, police said, adding that truck driver Rupesh Yadav (30) was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
