English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple Abducted by Unidentified Gunmen in South Kashmir's Anantnag Shot and Injured
Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.
Representative image.
Loading...
Srinagar: A couple, abducted by unidentified gunmen from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, were shot and injured before being released on Friday, police said.
Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.
"Both have been shot in their legs. They have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. Police has taken cognizance of the crime," a police source said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
Friday 21 June , 2019 India Celebrates International Yoga Day
Wednesday 19 June , 2019 What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Thursday 20 June , 2019 Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
Tuesday 18 June , 2019 BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
Live TV
Recommended For You
- On the Eve of Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday, Tamil Star Gifts Fans Poster of New Film
- The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir Movie Review: Dhanush's Charming World
- Video Shows People Looting Yoga Mats After Amit Shah's Programme on International Yoga Day
- Tax Cut on Electric Vehicles Among Agendas of First GST Council Meet Led by Nirmala Sitharaman
- Huawei Confirms Flagship Phones Including the P30 Pro and Mate 20 Pro Will Get Android Q Update
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results