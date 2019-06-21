Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Couple Abducted by Unidentified Gunmen in South Kashmir's Anantnag Shot and Injured

Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.

IANS

Updated:June 21, 2019, 11:49 PM IST
Representative image.
Srinagar: A couple, abducted by unidentified gunmen from Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, were shot and injured before being released on Friday, police said.

Police sources said the gunmen shot and injured Mudasir Ahmad Makroo and his wife Nusrat after the couple had been abducted from Arwani village on Thursday evening.

"Both have been shot in their legs. They have been shifted to hospital where attending doctors described their condition as stable. Police has taken cognizance of the crime," a police source said.

