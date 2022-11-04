CHANGE LANGUAGE
Couple Among 3 Injured as Boulder Triggered by Landslide Hits House in J&K

PTI

Last Updated: November 04, 2022, 11:37 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operations in Jammu (News18 Photo)

Three people were injured on Friday after a big boulder following a landslide hit their house in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.

The incident was reported in Dooner area of Baffliaz on DKG road at around 5.50 am, they said.

The 48 Rashtriya Rifles of the Indian Army and the police along with locals immediately launched a rescue operation, they said.

Mohammad Latifah (40), his wife Naseem Akhtar (35) and a girl were injured in the incident.

The injured were shifted to the sub district hospital in Surankote, they added.

