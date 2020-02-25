Couple and Their Friend from Telangana Killed in Road Accident in Texas

Hyderabad: A couple from Hyderabad and their friend from Vijayawada were killed in a road accident in Texas on Sunday.

According to family members, Raja Gavini (41) and Divya Avula (34), who worked as software engineers in Frisco of Texas, were returning home on Sunday evening after dropping their daughter Ria at a dance class.

They picked up their friend Premnath Ramanathan (42) and were on their way to have a look at their new home that is under-construction. When their car reached an intersection at FM 423, a truck hit the car and the trio died on the spot.

Police are investigating the case and have informed the Indian Embassy.

The couple's family members are now hoping the Centre and state government would take steps to bring the bodies to India at the earliest.

