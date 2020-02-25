Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
News18 » India
1-min read

Couple and Their Friend from Telangana Killed in Road Accident in Texas

The couple and their friend were on their way to have a look at their new home that is under-construction when their car was hit by a truck. The trio died on the spot.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 8:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Couple and Their Friend from Telangana Killed in Road Accident in Texas
Photo for representation.

Hyderabad: A couple from Hyderabad and their friend from Vijayawada were killed in a road accident in Texas on Sunday.

According to family members, Raja Gavini (41) and Divya Avula (34), who worked as software engineers in Frisco of Texas, were returning home on Sunday evening after dropping their daughter Ria at a dance class.

They picked up their friend Premnath Ramanathan (42) and were on their way to have a look at their new home that is under-construction. When their car reached an intersection at FM 423, a truck hit the car and the trio died on the spot.

Police are investigating the case and have informed the Indian Embassy.

The couple's family members are now hoping the Centre and state government would take steps to bring the bodies to India at the earliest.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram