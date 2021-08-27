Couple Attacked in Kullu, BJP Worker Among Five Accused

A couple was brutally assaulted by some people in the Chhadru area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday. The husband, a former Panchayat head belonging to the Kullu district, is critical. According to sources, the incident happened after a fight broke out between two parties inside the Kullu court premises on Tuesday. A video of the fight went viral on social media.

On Wednesday night, the couple was once again attacked by the same people. They are now undergoing treatment at the Nerchowk Medical College in the Mandi district.

An FIR has been lodged against five people one of whom is BJP’s Khimi Ram. Three other accused, Chander Kiran Sharma of Puid, Raj Kumar of Chanaugi, and Vijay Kumar of Bradha village have been arrested. The rest are still absconding.

A case has been registered under the (IPC) Sections 147,148,149,307 and the SC/ST Act. Gurdev Sharma, SP, Kullu, said that ASP Sagar Chandra of the district is investigating the attack. The three accused will be produced in court on Friday. People around the incident site are being questioned and the CCTV footage is also being scanned.

Gobind Singh Thakur, an MLA from Manali, met the injured couple on Thursday and inquired about their well being.

To protest against the incident, Congress and BSP party workers took out a rally from Dhalpur to the SP office and demanded strict action from SP Sharma, who assured the victims’ families of strict action against all the accused. Hari Chand Sharma, Manali Block Congress President, said that incidents that used to take place only in UP and Bihar, are now happening in Kullu as well.

Sevati Devi, a member of the victim’s family, said that her brother-in-law’s hands and feet were broken by the assaulters. Bahujan Samaj Party General Secretary ML Sahni accused the BJP government in the state of degrading the law and order situation in the state.

