Couple Attacked in MP, Woman Gangraped by Four Men in Barwani

A couple was allegedly attacked and a 30-year-old woman was gangraped by four men near Barufatak village in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district, police said on Thursday.

The couple was threatened of dire consequences and also robbed of Rs 24,000, an official said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon, when the couple was travelling on a motorcycle and the woman got off to relieve herself in the forested area nearby, additional superintendent of police Sunita Rawat said.

When she did not return for a long time, the woman's husband entered the thicket to find that she was surrounded by the accused, who tied him up and proceeded to rape her, the official said.

The couple lodged a police complaint on Wednesday night, Rawat said, adding that the accused have been identified and will be nabbed soon.

Khargone range deputy inspector general of police Tilak Singh and Indore range inspector general of police Vivek Sharma on Thursday visited the scene and a case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC, she said.