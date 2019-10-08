Couple Commits Suicide in Ahmedabad, Tore up ‘Live-in Agreement’ before Extreme Step
The deaths came to light on Monday night after neighbours complained of foul smell, an official of Odhav police station said.
Image for representation.
Ahmedabad: A couple in a live-in relationship allegedly committed suicide in Odhav area of Ahmedabad city with their bodies recovered in a decomposed state on Monday night, the police said Tuesday.
The couple appeared to have killed themselves a few days ago at their rented flat in Krishna Apartment.
The deaths came to light on Monday night after neighbours complained of foul smell, an official of Odhav police station said.
The woman was identified as Puja Tarkesh, and her boyfriend as Lakshman Chaudhary.
Puja's body was found on the bed, while Lakshman was found hanging from the ceiling.
A note, purportedly written by Puja, stated that her boyfriend should not be held responsible for her death, said inspector R G Jadeja.
"The couple were in a live-in relationship, as per a written agreement found in the flat. The agreement was torn up, which suggests the two had an argument before the woman
killed herself, followed by the man hanging himself," Jadeja said.
"We have sent the body for autopsy and have contacted their family members for further investigation," he said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra Wants to End Relationship with Akanksha, She Says 'He is Mine'
- Saaho Actress Evelyn Sharma Gets Engaged to Her Australia-based Boyfriend
- Apple macOS Catalina Rolls Out And is Great News For Gamers And Everyone Else
- Sania Mirza Confirms Her Sister Anam is Marrying Mohammad Azharuddin's Son
- Vodafone Testing Open Cellular Radio Tech That Could Lower Cellphone Rates