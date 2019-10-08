Take the pledge to vote

Couple Commits Suicide in Ahmedabad, Tore up ‘Live-in Agreement’ before Extreme Step

The deaths came to light on Monday night after neighbours complained of foul smell, an official of Odhav police station said.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 10:05 PM IST
Couple Commits Suicide in Ahmedabad, Tore up ‘Live-in Agreement’ before Extreme Step
Ahmedabad: A couple in a live-in relationship allegedly committed suicide in Odhav area of Ahmedabad city with their bodies recovered in a decomposed state on Monday night, the police said Tuesday.

The couple appeared to have killed themselves a few days ago at their rented flat in Krishna Apartment.

The deaths came to light on Monday night after neighbours complained of foul smell, an official of Odhav police station said.

The woman was identified as Puja Tarkesh, and her boyfriend as Lakshman Chaudhary.

Puja's body was found on the bed, while Lakshman was found hanging from the ceiling.

A note, purportedly written by Puja, stated that her boyfriend should not be held responsible for her death, said inspector R G Jadeja.

"The couple were in a live-in relationship, as per a written agreement found in the flat. The agreement was torn up, which suggests the two had an argument before the woman

killed herself, followed by the man hanging himself," Jadeja said.

"We have sent the body for autopsy and have contacted their family members for further investigation," he said.

