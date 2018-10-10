English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Couple, Daughter Hacked to Death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj; Son Severely Injured
The incident was reported around 5am when the neighbours found the door to their apartment open, said police.
Loading...
New Delhi: Three members of a family were stabbed to death and one was found severely injured at their house in Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday morning.
Among the dead are a couple and their daughter.
The incident was reported around 5am when the neighbours found the door to their apartment open, said police.
Police sources said that the family stayed at the three-room apartment near the chaupal of the Kishangarh village. The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were found lying in the living room while their son Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom.
The investigation is underway. Police suspect that personal animosity could be the reason for the attack.
Among the dead are a couple and their daughter.
The incident was reported around 5am when the neighbours found the door to their apartment open, said police.
Police sources said that the family stayed at the three-room apartment near the chaupal of the Kishangarh village. The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were found lying in the living room while their son Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom.
The investigation is underway. Police suspect that personal animosity could be the reason for the attack.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
- Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...