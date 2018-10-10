Couple, Daughter Hacked to Death in Delhi's Vasant Kunj; Son Severely Injured

Three members of a family were stabbed to death and one was found severely injured at their house in Kishangarh village in Vasant Kunj on Wednesday morning.Among the dead are a couple and their daughter.The incident was reported around 5am when the neighbours found the door to their apartment open, said police.Police sources said that the family stayed at the three-room apartment near the chaupal of the Kishangarh village. The man, Mithilesh, his wife Siya and their daughter Neha were found lying in the living room while their son Suraj was found at the doorstep of their bedroom.The investigation is underway. Police suspect that personal animosity could be the reason for the attack.