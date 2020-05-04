Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Couple Denied Entry into MP Village over Covid-19 Fear, Allegedly Forced to Quarantine in School Toilet

A picture of the couple on social media showed the man sitting and eating inside the toilet of the school located under Todra gram panchayat in Raghogarh tehsil.

News18.com

May 4, 2020
Couple Denied Entry into MP Village over Covid-19 Fear, Allegedly Forced to Quarantine in School Toilet
The couple who were allegedly forced to shelter in the toilet of the government school in MP's Guna district.

Guna: In a shocking incident, a labourer couple was quarantined inside a government school toilet after being denied entry into the village in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh. Local residents claimed the couple underwent screening for coronavirus screening before reaching the village.

A picture of the couple on social media showed the man sitting and eating inside the toilet of the school located under Todra gram panchayat in Raghogarh tehsil.

Bhaiyalal Saharia, his wife Bhuribai and their two kids had gone to village Bareta in Rajgarh to work as daily-wage labourers and returned to their native village on Saturday evening.

Aware of their arrival, instead of keeping them in home quarantine, the couple wasn’t extended help by the panchayat secretary and local employment assistant after being screened. When the family reached the village, they were not allowed to enter their house and had to shelter outside the school.

However, on Sunday morning, they had to take shelter inside the toilet due to the scorching heat. They also cooked food and ate it there since the school building was locked.

Guna Collector S Vishwanath, however, said the picture was clicked when the man reached the toilet in an inebriated condition and his wife served him the meal there.

Janpad Panchayat CEO Jitendra Dhakre rejected reports that the couple was quarantined in the toilet, adding an inquiry has been ordered.

The family was later shifted to the main school building.

Taking note of the incident, the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress described the incident as highly shameful.

