Couple Dies After After Swarm of Bees Attacks Them in Jharkhand 

A couple died after they came under attack from a swarm of bees in Jharkhand’s Jeetpur Panchayat Karmatand village. The area comes under the jurisdiction of the Mufassil police station. The incident took place when the couple had taken their animals to graze. The unfortunate death has led to a furore in the area.

According to sources, Bhikhni Devi and her husband Shanichar Mahato had gone to graze cows and goats in the Maholiya Palha forest next to the village. To protect his wife, who was first targetted by the bees, husband Shanichar Mahato ran to save her. Resultantly, he, too, came under attack.

Hearing their cries for help, the villagers rushed to the spot and took both to the hospital. Unfortunately, both died on the way. Bees are a menace in the Giridih district. According to reports, the villagers are forced to live in panic due to the ever-increasing attacks and terror of bees in the village.

People have even stopped visiting the forest due to this reason and live in fear since dozens have already died across the district in the last few months. However, the authorities have taken no concrete measure to address the menace. People have now started treating it as a mere natural phenomenon or calamity.

