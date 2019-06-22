Couple Found Dead in Hotel Room in Rajasthan

Jaipur: A man and a woman were found dead in a hotel room in Amer area of Rajasthan, police said Saturday.

Prime facie, it seems the man committed suicide after killing the woman, Rajendra Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Amer Police Station said.

According to the hotel records, Rajat Jakhar, a resident of Alwar, checked-in with the woman on Friday.

When the duo did not open the door till late Saturday morning, the hotel staff broke open the door and found the bodies lying on the bed, Singh said. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, he said.

The case is being probed, police added.