Couple, Minor Son End Lives 'Unable' to Pay School Fees in Tamil Nadu

Nagapattinam: A couple and their 11-year old son committed suicide here on Wednesday allegedly upset over the inability to pay the boy's schools fees, police said.

Senthilkumar (35), a goldsmith, his 30-year old wife and son were found dead in their house at Velipalayam by a friend, police said adding they were suspected to have taken poison mixed meal.

Police, quoting relatives of the deceased, said Senthilkumar had been trying to get loan from various sources to pay the school fees for his son, a class six student of a private school.

As he was unable to get the required amount, he was dejected in the past few days, they said.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the boy was clad in police uniform, his favourite dress, the relatives said.

A case has been registered and further investigation was on, police added. ​