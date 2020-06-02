Couple Seeks Protection for Marrying Without Parent's Nod, Fined for Not Wearing Masks During Wedding

A couple, who went to a court after marrying each other against their parents’ wishes, got the protection, but only after they were fined Rs 10,000 for not wearing face masks at the time of wedding.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday imposed the penalty on the couple after it went through photographs placed on record to prove the marriage.

Justice Hari Pal Verma said the bride and groom had violated the state administration’s order by not wearing face masks and while the court would issue appropriate directions on their petition, they must also be penalised for flouting safety norms.

The judge also expressed displeasure at the fact that not just the bride and groom, even guests present at the wedding were not wearing face masks.

“Perusal of the photographs attached with the petition, Annexure P-4 shows that at the time of marriage ceremony, the petitioners and other attending persons were not wearing the masks, which is otherwise necessary in view of COVID-19 pandemic,” the order said.

Directed the couple to shell out the penalty, the court said, “Accordingly, the petitioners are burdened with Rs 10,000 as costs to be deposited with the Deputy Commissioner, Hoshiarpur, within a period of 15 days from today.”

The high court further said the money shall be utilised for the purpose of arranging masks for the public at large within Hoshiarpur district.

It also granted the reprieve to the couple by directing the senior superintendent of police, Gurdaspur, to ensure that no harm is caused to the life and liberty of the couple by their family members.

According to the petition by the couple, they got married against the wishes of their parents, who were now extending threats to them.

It added both the boy and the girl are major but the family members have refused to accept their marriage and are inclined to resort to unlawful means to separate them.

The couple apprehended grave danger to their life and liberty and sought necessary orders from the high court to protect them. The petition also sought quashing of the FIR registered by the girl’s family against the boy.

The court sought replies from police and family members of the couple on the petition, while directing police officers concerned to ensure their safety for the time being.