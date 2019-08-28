Couple Set Themselves on Fire at Mathura Police Station After Inaction on Harassment Complaint

Lucknow: A married couple in their late thirties set themselves on fire outside a police station in Mathura, allegedly due to inaction over a complaint they had filed against a local muscleman.

Alleging that police was hand-in-glove with the strongman, the husband and wife, in their late thirties, attempted self-immolation outside Sureer police station on Wednesday morning.

The man, identified as Jugendra, and his wife had reportedly visited the police station several times for action over a complaint against Satyapal, who was harassing Jugendra and his family. The couple had alleged that the police was not taking any action on their complaint as police inspector Deepak Nagar had sided with the strongman.

A video of the incident, presumably shot by their son who can be heard crying in the background, is being shared widely on the social media. It shows the man and woman setting themselves and fire and a cop rushing to douse the flames with a blanket. Soon after, another policeman rushes with a blanket to help the couple.

The two were rushed to a hospital in a critical state and are currently undergoing statement.

Sources told News18 that no senior police officer or kotwali in-charge was present in the police station due to VIP duty of UP governor.

Taking cognizance of the incident, ADG Zone Ajay Anand has issued suspension orders of the accused police inspector Deepak Nagar who reportedly already has several complaints against him. Orders have also been issued for investigation of the incident by SP City Mathura. Minister Shrikant Sharma has also assured investigation and strict action against the culprits.

