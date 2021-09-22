Couple, Son Killed Due to Electrocution After Heavy Rain in Bengal's Barrackpore

Three people were killed on Tuesday due to electrocution when a mobile phone was charging in a room filled with water in the Khardaha area of West Bengal’s Barrackpore. Raja Das, a Khardaha resident, along with two others, lost his life when heavy rainfall in Barrackpore, about 30 km from Kolkata, resulted in waterlogging on the roads and flooding several houses. The local police reached the spot and pulled the bodies out of the house after getting the power connection disconnected.

According to the police, several houses were flooded with water in the area following heavy rain. Das used to live in the house with his family. The rainwater entered his house, flooding all the rooms. When Raja Das tried to plug the mobile charger into the electrical socket, he got electrocuted.

RELATED NEWS TMC's Kajal Sinha, Who Succumbed to Covid-19, Wins In Khardaha West Bengal When his wife and 10-year-old son were trying to save Raja Das, they also got electrocuted and all three died on the spot. People living in the neighbourhood got to know about the unfortunate incident when Raja’s 4-year-old son sitting on the bed sought help from them. The police have taken the bodies into custody. According to the Meteorological Department, the southern districts, including Kolkata, in West Bengal received heavy rain from Sunday night to Monday. Kolkata has received about 160 mm of rain during Sunday-Monday, the third heaviest rainfall of this season. Due to incessant rains in several parts of West Bengal, many trains have been short terminated, rescheduled or cancelled. Due to waterlogging in the Sealdah division, several trains arriving at Howrah were short-terminated at Dum Dum or Kankinara.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here