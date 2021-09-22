Couple Thrashed, Paraded With Tyres Around Necks in MP’s Dhar

A couple and a minor girl were thrashed and then paraded wearing a tyre-garland in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh after a Khap panchayat-like diktat was issued a few days back. The local police came into action after a video of the act went viral on social media. Three villagers have now been arrested by police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) of Dhar district Devendar Patidar said, “The incident occurred at Kundi village under Gandhwani police limits. A couple had eloped from their house with the intention to marry. The duo after eloping from their houses went to Rajasthan, where they probably got married. We are verifying the couple’s claim.”

A senior police officer of the Gandhwani police station said, “After marrying they returned to the village to live life as a married couple. A panchayat was called by the girl’s family.”

According to the police, the panchayat directed the villagers to thrash the couple and then garland them with tyres. The panchayat announced the same diktat for another girl, who is a minor, for helping them to elope.

Following the panchayat diktat a few villagers thrashed the couple and the minor and paraded them in the village, while a few made video of the whole incident.

“We have identified all involved in the criminal act. So far we have arrested three people. Raids are being conducted to nab the other,” added the officer.

The officer further told the media that the girl’s parents had lodged a missing complaint a few weeks back after she had eloped with her boyfriend. “The girl’s parents knew about her love affair with a village youth. They were against their marriage. They had called for the panchayat as they wanted the help of the village heads to avoid this marriage,” added the officer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here