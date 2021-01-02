Couple, Two Kids Found Hanging from Tree in Gujarat Village; Probe Underway

The bodies of four members of a family, including two children, were found hanging from a tree in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Gajan village, a Modasa rural police station official said.

"A couple and their seven and five-year-old sons went missing from their home last night. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree on Saturday evening," Modasa rural police station inspector SN Patel said. He identified the deceased as Kalusinh Parmar (32), Jyotikaben Parmar (30), Mayank (7) and Taniyo (5).

"Why they took this step is not known yet. A probe is underway," Patel said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)