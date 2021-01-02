News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Couple, Two Kids Found Hanging from Tree in Gujarat Village; Probe Underway
1-MIN READ

Couple, Two Kids Found Hanging from Tree in Gujarat Village; Probe Underway

Image for representation

Image for representation

Modasa rural police station inspector SN Patel identified the deceased as Kalusinh Parmar (32), Jyotikaben Parmar (30), Mayank (7) and Taniyo (5).

The bodies of four members of a family, including two children, were found hanging from a tree in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Gajan village, a Modasa rural police station official said.

"A couple and their seven and five-year-old sons went missing from their home last night. Their bodies were found hanging from a tree on Saturday evening," Modasa rural police station inspector SN Patel said. He identified the deceased as Kalusinh Parmar (32), Jyotikaben Parmar (30), Mayank (7) and Taniyo (5).

"Why they took this step is not known yet. A probe is underway," Patel said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...