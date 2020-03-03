English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Couple, Two Minor Sons Found Hanging in Their Goa Residence

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Shahu Damle (45), his wife Kavita (40) and their sons sons Paras (9) and Sairaj (2) were found hanging in their home in Mapusa town, 9 km from here, deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 3:38 PM IST
Share this:

Panaji: In a suspected case of suicide, a couple and two minor boys were found hanging in their home in North Goa's Mapusa town on Tuesday, police said.

Shahu Damle (45), his wife Kavita (40) and their sons sons Paras (9) and Sairaj (2) were found hanging in their home in Mapusa town, 9 km from here, deputy superintendent of police (Porvorim) Edwin Colaco said.

Bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause and time of death, he said.

Prima-facie, it is seems to be a case of suicide and further investigations are underway, Colaco added.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story