Couple Who Set Themselves on Fire at Mathura Police Station Last Week Succumb to Injuries

On August 28, a couple in their late thirties set themselves on fire outside a police station in Mathura, allegedly due to inaction over a complaint they had filed against a local muscleman.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 7, 2019, 1:49 PM IST
Lucknow: A couple, who had set themselves on fire outside a police station in Mathura last week allegedly due to inaction over a complaint they had filed against a local muscleman, have succumbed to their injured.

While the woman, identified as Chandravati, died at the Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday, her husband Jogendra passed away on September 1.

On August 28, the couple had attempted self-immolation outside Sureer police station, alleging that police was hand-in-glove with the strongman.

The husband and wife, in their late thirties, had visited the police station several times in the past for action over a complaint against Satyapal, who was allegedly harassing the family. The couple had alleged that the police was not taking any action as police inspector Deepak Nagar had sided with the accused.

A video of the incident, presumably shot by their son who can be heard crying in the background, was shared widely on the social media. It shows the man and woman setting themselves and fire and a cop rushing to douse the flames with a blanket. Soon after, another policeman rushes with a blanket to help the couple.

Taking cognizance of the incident, ADG Zone Ajay Anand had issued suspension orders of the accused police inspector Deepak Nagar who reportedly already has several complaints against him. Orders have also been issued for investigation of the incident by SP City Mathura. Minister Shrikant Sharma has also assured investigation and strict action against the culprits.

