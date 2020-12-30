News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»India»Couple Who Wanted to Marry Shot Dead in Haryana's Rohtak, Cops Suspect Honour Killing
1-MIN READ

Couple Who Wanted to Marry Shot Dead in Haryana's Rohtak, Cops Suspect Honour Killing

Image for representation

Image for representation

A case has been registered for murder and other relevant provisions against some members of the woman's family on a complaint lodged by the deceased man's family, police said.

A couple who planned to marry were shot dead in broad daylight here on Wednesday in a suspected case of honour killing, police said.

The parents of the man, aged around 25, and the woman, who was nearly 27 years old, were to meet for working out some modalities for a court marriage. However, the woman's family did not turn up, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sajjan Singh said.

The couple who were supposed to join them were shot dead when they had reached a place near the Maharshi Dayanand University. The man's brother who was accompanying him was seriously wounded, the DSP said.

"A case has been registered for murder and other relevant provisions of the law against some members of the woman's family on the complaint given by the deceased man's family," the officer said, adding an investigation was on.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...