Couples Secretly Filmed at Noida Hotel; 2 Held for Placing Hidden Camera Inside Room, Extortion Bid

Two people have been arrested in Noida for allegedly filming inmate moments of a couple by placing a hidden camera in a hotel room. The accused had booked the same room in the Phase 3 police station area last month through the app Oyo to place a hidden camera. A week later, they booked the same room to remove the camera out.

According to police, the accused—Vishnu Singh and Abdul Wahab– threatened to leak the video if the couple fail to give them money.

Police interrogated the hotel staff but their involvement has not been found.

“The hotel and its staff were not found involved in the incident so far. The accused duo had stayed in the hotel in the past also and the police are contacting the guests who have stayed there in recent past to confirm if anyone else also got an extortion call,” Additional DCP (Central Noida) Saad Miyan Khan said.

Oyo has initiated an internal probe after the entire incident.

“Oyo does not operate any hotels or guest houses it only lists verified properties on its platform and provides IT-based support to them,” a source told PTI. An FIR has been lodged under various sections and further investigation is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

