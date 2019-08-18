Courageous, Thought Provoking: Shatrughan Sinha Heaps Praise on Modi for His I-Day Speech

New Delhi: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, known to be critical of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday changed gears and praise the PM for his Independence Day speech, calling it “courageous, well-researched and thought-provoking”.

In a tweet on Sunday, Shatrughan Sinha, who quit the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, said, "Since I'm famous or infamous for calling a spade a spade, I must admit here, Hon'ble PM @narendermodi @PMOIndia that your speech from the #RedFort on 15th Aug'19 was extremely courageous, well researched & thought provoking. Superb delivery of the key problems facing the country."

Modi’s Independence Day speech was all about consolidating the gains India has made under his leadership.

The broad themes of the speech were working towards a better future for Jammu and Kashmir, addressing the growing menace of population explosion, giving up use of plastic, upholding the rights of Muslim women freed from the social ill of instant triple talaq, a mega push for tourism and a warning for laidback bureaucrats. The biggest announcement, however, was the creation of a Chief of Defence Staff post to lead the army, navy and air force.

Modi did not limit the theme of consolidation within the boundaries of India. He also cautioned the world on the perils of terrorism and issued a veiled warning to Pakistan at a time when the US is negotiating a withdrawal from Afghanistan, where both India and Pakistan are eyeing big stakes.

After joining the Congress in April, Sinha had launched a scathing attack on the saffron party, saying there is no concept of collective decision in BJP and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.

“The BJP is a one-man show, two-man army,” Sinha had said at a press conference, adding that the BJP must learn from its critics, instead of sidelining them. Taking the names of veteran leaders Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Sumitra Mahajan, the actor said the saffron party had not treated them well.

