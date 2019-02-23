English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Courier Man Assaults 2 Women with Ballpoint Pen After Hindi-Marathi Spat in Mumbai
An altercation ensued after one of the women asked the man to speak in Marathi. He then allegedly abused the sisters and assaulted one of them with a ballpoint pen and punched the other on the head.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Mumbai: A 28-year-old man working with a courier firm was arrested for allegedly assaulting two sisters with a ballpoint pen in Dadar after they reportedly asked him to speak in Marathi, police said Saturday.
According to police, the incident took place in Shivaji Park area of Dadar on Friday when the accused, Ibrahim Shaikh, had gone to their home to deliver a parcel.
When one of the victims opened the door, she enquired about the parcel in Marathi and Shaikh replied in Hindi, police said.
An altercation ensued after one of the sisters asked Shaikh to speak in Marathi, an official said.
Shaikh then allegedly abused the sisters and assaulted one of them with a ballpoint pen and punched the other on the head, the official said.
After one of the sisters lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, Shaikh was arrested and charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, he informed.
A probe is underway into the incident, he added.
According to police, the incident took place in Shivaji Park area of Dadar on Friday when the accused, Ibrahim Shaikh, had gone to their home to deliver a parcel.
When one of the victims opened the door, she enquired about the parcel in Marathi and Shaikh replied in Hindi, police said.
An altercation ensued after one of the sisters asked Shaikh to speak in Marathi, an official said.
Shaikh then allegedly abused the sisters and assaulted one of them with a ballpoint pen and punched the other on the head, the official said.
After one of the sisters lodged a complaint at Shivaji Park police station, Shaikh was arrested and charged under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, he informed.
A probe is underway into the incident, he added.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
-
Friday 22 February , 2019
Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
-
Thursday 21 February , 2019
Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
India Will 'Stop' Flow of Our Share of Water to Pakistan, Says Nitin Gadkari
Friday 22 February , 2019 Watch: PM Modi Conferred With Seoul Peace Prize
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Kulbhushan Jadhav Case At ICJ: What Is At Stake For India
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Opinion: Why We Should Still Talk To Pakistan Despite Pulwama Attack
Thursday 21 February , 2019 Hilarious Memes Take Over Twitter As Soon As Kesari Trailer Drops
Live TV
Recommended For You
- How Regional and Independent Cinema Depicting LGBTQ-themed Narratives Beyond General Norms
- Salman Khan on Launching Star Kids: I Launch Deserving Candidates, Not Anybody
- Paddleton Review: Tender Bromance Between Ray Romano and Mark Duplass is A Whiff of Fresh Air
- Alia Bhatt is the Most Stylish Millennial Bridesmaid in Vibrant Designer Lehengas
- Hanoi Readies To Host Trump-Kim Summit
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results