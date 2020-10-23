Court Accepts Waqf Board’s Petition in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Mosque Case, Hearing on November 12

The district court has accepted the revisional admission of the Sunni Central Waqf Board in the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and the Gyanvapi Mosque case on Thursday. The case will be heard on November 12 over jurisdiction of the case.

The Kashi Vishwanath temple has demanded an archaeological survey to which the Anjuman Intezamia Committee had objected. However, the Sunni Waqf Board then entered the case and filed a petition.

As per the petition, the Waqf Board said that the case should be heard in Lucknow Waqf Tribunal but on February 25 the petition was quashed. Following this, the board applied for a revisionary admission and the matter was again heard on August 20.

On Thursday after hearing the arguments of the three parties- Lord Vishweshwar Temple, Anjuman Intezamia Committee Masjid, and Sunni Waqf Board, the court accepted the Waqf Board's revisionary admission and now the jurisdiction matter will be heard on November 12.

The district judge said in the hearing that the subordinate court has determined that it has the right to hear the case pending since 1991. In this case, there is no need to refer to the Waqf Board, Lucknow. The sessions court has the right to hear against this order. The views presented by the opposition side do not apply. In such a situation, this surveillance is accepted as civil monitoring. Filing this monitoring petition, the date of November 12 is fixed for disposal and advance order.