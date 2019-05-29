Take the pledge to vote

Court Acquits Raj Thackeray in 2008 Hotel Attack Case

A magistrate court at Igatpuri while acquitting Thackeray on Wednesday said the prosecution failed to prove its case that the MNS chief instigated the incident.

PTI

Updated:May 29, 2019, 5:06 PM IST
File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.
Mumbai: A court in Nashik district on Wednesday acquitted Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 2008 case of attack on a hotel by his party workers.

According to the prosecution, Thackeray was accused of instigating his party workers to form an unlawful assembly and attack the hotel owned by a north Indian in Igatpuri town of Nashik district in 2008, thus endangering lives and causing hurt to others.

A magistrate court at Igatpuri while acquitting Thackeray on Wednesday said the prosecution failed to prove its case that the MNS chief instigated the incident.

Apart from Thackeray, six others were accused in the case.

Thackeray's trial was separated and five prosecution witnesses were examined against him.

"The complainant (owner of the hotel) in his testimony said Thackeray was not present at the place of the alleged incident. The prosecution could also not bring forward any evidence to show that Thackeray instigated the attack," the lawyer for MNS, Sayaji Nangre, said.
