UP Law Student Who Accused BJP's Chinmayanand of Rape Gets Reprieve in Extortion Case
The student, who was earlier detained for questioning, was not officially arrested by the police. The detention was only for questioning purposes, added police officials.
File photo of BJP leader Chinmayanand.
Shahjahanpur (UP): The bail plea of law student who accused BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand of rape and sexual harassment has been accepted by a local court in Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. She was booked for allegedly trying to extort money from the politician.
The additional district and sessions court stayed the student's arrest and has directed that all records related to the case be summoned before it on September 26, the student's counsel Anoop Trivedi told reporters.
The student, who was earlier on Thursday detained for questioning, was not officially arrested by the police. The detention was only for questioning purposes, added police officials.
The student's detention came a day after she was denied anticipatory bail by a division bench of the Allahabad High Court.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case had taken two others accused — Sachin and Vikram — on remand for further investigation. The law students' brother and father were present when she was taken by the police.
According to SIT chief Naveen Arora, the three had accepted their involvement in the case filed against them for extortion, although the law student had denied the charges. They have been booked under Sections 385 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention) of the Indian Penal Code (and) Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The three men were arrested by the SIT.
Chinmayanand was arrested on Friday in connection with charges levelled by the student.
However, the police had also arrested three other men for allegedly trying to extort money from the former Union minister. The student was also booked on the same charge.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Google Pixel 4 XL Hands-On Images Leaked, Show 90Hz Display, No Notch and More
- Not Just Greta Thunberg, These Children are Also Campaigning Against Climate Change
- Surveen Chawla Opens up on Facing Casting Couch, Says Directors Wanted to See Her Cleavage, Thighs
- A Simple Case of Ear Infection Could Be the Reason Why Entire Species of Neanderthals Went Extinct
- Has Your OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro Received The Android 10 Update?