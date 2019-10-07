Court Allows Goa Govt to Grant Temporary Licenses to Beach Shacks

Panaji: Observing that there is no evidence of adverse impact on environment due to shacks, the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed the state government to allot temporary licences for these structures overruling the order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

A division bench of the HC led by Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog and Justice Mahesh Sonak observed that beach shacks existed in Goa since long which are made up of eco-friendly material such as wood, bamboo and palm leaves.

The order came as a huge relief to hundreds of shack owners in the state.

The bench ordered the state government to finalise the Goa Coastal Zone Management Plan as soon as possible. The NGT had last month stalled allocation of beach shacks in the coastal state in the absence of such plan.

In its order, the bench observed that with beginning of the tourist season in Goa and keeping in view the employment generation potential, "We are disposing of the petition (and) staying the operation of the NGT order to the State of Goa".

"Shacks have existed in Goa since long, and there is no evidence of adverse impact on the environment on account of the shacks. The shacks are erected with eco-friendly material such as wood, bamboo and palm leaves.

"We permit the state to implement the Shack Policy 2019-22. We would request the Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority to finalise for the state of Goa the Coastal Zone Management Plan as soon as possible and preferably by the date specified by the NGT," the judges noted.

