Court-appointed Interlocutors File Report in Sealed Cover in SC on Shaheen Bagh Protests
Image for representation. (PTI)
New Delhi: Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Advocate Sadhna Ramachandran, who was appointed an interlocutor along with senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, placed the report before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.
The bench, which took on record the report, said that it would peruse it and the matter would be heard on February 26.
The bench made it clear that the report of interlocutors will not be shared with the petitioners and counsels representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.
