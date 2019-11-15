Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Court Asks Police to Give 10-day Notice to Shehla Rashid Before Arresting Her in Sedition Case

The court passed the order while disposing of her anticipatory bail application, after the investigating officer (IO) submitted that the probe was at a primary stage.

PTI

Updated:November 15, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Court Asks Police to Give 10-day Notice to Shehla Rashid Before Arresting Her in Sedition Case
File photo of Shehla Rashid (PTI)

New Delhi: A court Friday directed Delhi Police to give 10-day pre-arrest notice to activist Shehla Rashid, booked for sedition over her controversial tweets on Kashmir, in case the need arises to arrest her.

The court passed the order while disposing of her anticipatory bail application, after the investigating officer (IO) submitted that the probe was at a primary stage.

"Keeping in view the nature of allegations and also considering the submissions of the IO that investigation is at a primary stage, anticipatory bail application is disposed of with directions to the IO that if the need arises for the arrest of the accused, she be issued a ten days pre-arrest notice," Additional Sessions Judge Satish Kumar Arora said.

The court had on September 10 directed her to join the investigation conducted by Delhi Police as and when called by the IO.

The counsel for Rashid had said she was ready to join the probe and would cooperate with the police.

Rashid had posted controversial tweets on Kashmir on August 17.

On the basis of her comments, advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava had filed a complaint to the Special Cell, saying the allegations levelled by the former JNU student leader were "absolutely false and concocted".

In his complaint, Srivastava had said Rashid's allegations were baseless.

He had also accused Rashid of "deliberately spreading fake news with the intention to incite violence in the country" and maligning the image of the Indian Army.

Following the complaint, police had registered an FIR under sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language), 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of IPC.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram