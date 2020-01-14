Take the pledge to vote

Court Asks Police to Seize Phones of WhatsApp Group Members Who 'Coordinated JNU Violence'

On January 5, a masked mob stormed the campus and targeted students, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Updated:January 14, 2020, 1:17 PM IST
Court Asks Police to Seize Phones of WhatsApp Group Members Who 'Coordinated JNU Violence'
New Delhi In yet another development in the January 5 JNU violence case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the police to seize at the earliest phones of members of two WhatsApp groups on which the attack was allegedly coordinated. The court also asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police.

Justice Brijesh Sethi directed the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration to provide at the earliest the CCTV footage of the violence sought by police.

The court's observations came on the plea filed by JNU professors Ameet Parameswaran, Atul Sood and Shukla Vinayak Sawant seeking directions to the Delhi Police Commissioner and Delhi government.

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the campus and targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods by hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings.

Three FIRs have been registered at Vasant Kunj (north) police station in connection with the incident.

The Delhi Police's Crime Branch, which is probing the JNU violence case, has said it will question two suspects and some who were injured in the attack by a masked mob on January 5, officials said. Police will also question those who made calls to police control rooms on the day of the violence, they said.

Sucheta Taluqdar and Priya Ranjan will be questioned along with some people who were injured in the attack, the officials said.Crime branch officers had on Monday questioned three students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, in the case.

Ghosh, Talukdar, Ranjan, Dolan Samanta, Vhaskar Vijay Mech, Chunchun Kumar (a JNU alumni) and Pankaj Mishra have been named as suspects.

The officials said a Forensic Science Laboratory team (Cyber) will also be visiting the campus to collect evidence.

