Court Awards Life Term to 4 in 2005 Ayodhya Terror Attack Case, Yogi Welcomes Verdict
The terror attack on July 5, 2005, had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five suspected JeM terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.
(Representative image)
Allahabad/Lucknow: A special court in Allahabad sentenced four persons to life imprisonment and acquitted one accused in the 2005 Ayodhya terror attack case in which two locals were killed and seven CRPF personnel were injured.
Special judge Dinesh Chandra also imposed a fine of Rs 2.4 lakh on each of the convicts, public prosecutor Gulab Chandra Agrahari told reporters here.
The terror attack on July 5, 2005, had left two locals dead and injured seven paramilitary personnel. Five suspected Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists were eliminated by security forces in retaliatory action.
Welcoming the verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "The court judgement is welcome. For one person who has been acquitted, the necessary action will be taken after taking legal opinion. The government will keep an eye on the case."
