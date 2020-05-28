Court Denies Bail to AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal in Doctor's Suicide Case

A Delhi Court Thursday dismissed the bail application of AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with a case of alleged suicide of a doctor in south Delhi last month.







Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar declined to grant the relief in a proceeding, held through video conferencing, saying the stage for bail was not fit.

"Application disposed of. Relief denied," the court said.







While seeking the bail for the politician, senior advocate Hariharan had told the court that the suicide note was in different writings and that no illegal property was found in the name of Jarwal as alleged in the case.

"Accused is a sitting MLA, hence there is no apprehension that he will abscond," he said.







While opposing the bail application, Public Prosecutor Manish Rawat had submitted that the allegations against the MLA were serious in nature and that the investigation was still pending.

Rajendra Singh, 52, allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18. In his suicide note, the doctor held Jarwal responsible for his death.