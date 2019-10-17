Court Denies Bail to Shahjahanpur Law Student's Friend in Extortion Case
Sanjay Singh was booked in a case of extortion along with the law student and two others after they allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.
Image for representation only.
Shahjahanpur (UP): A local court here on Thursday rejected the bail plea of Sanjay Singh, a friend of the law student who has accused former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand of rape.
Sanjay Singh was booked in a case of extortion along with the woman and two others after they allegedly demanded Rs 5 crore from Chinmayanand.
The woman is currently lodged in a jail. District Judge Shyam Babu rejected the bail plea of Sanjay, Chinmayanand's lawyer Om Singh said.
He said earlier the court had rejected bail pleas of the law student and her friends Vikram and Sachin Sengar.
The woman and her friends were booked in an extortion case filed by Chinmayanand.
The four were booked under Sections 35 (criminal act done with a criminal knowledge or intention), 201 (disappearance of evidence), 385 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.
Chinmayanand is also lodged in a jail under Section 376-C of the IPC, an offence pertaining to the abuse of one's position by a person in authority to "induce or seduce" a woman under his charge to have "sexual intercourse not amounting to the offence of rape".
Chinmayanand also faces charges of stalking, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.
