1-min read

Court Directs Media to Abstain from Reporting Names, Addresses of Unnao Rape Survivor and Family

Delhi District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting, including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

PTI

Updated:August 7, 2019, 6:58 PM IST
Women activists raise slogans as they stage a demonstration over the Unnao case outside the UP Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday directed the media to abstain from reporting names and address of the Unnao rape survivor, her family, and witnesses.

District Judge Dharmesh Sharma issued a slew of guidelines on media reporting, including abstaining it from reporting on testimonies of witnesses and merits of the case.

The court is holding day-to-day trial in the case as per the directions of the Supreme Court. It had on Monday directed expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused of raping the woman at his residence in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor, to be shifted to the Tihar jail here from the Sitapur prison in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court had last week directed holding of a day-to-day trial in the matter and completing it within 45 days.

