Court Directs Police to Not Take Any Coercive Action Against Comedian Bharti Singh for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'
An FIR was filed against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and the comedian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by their remarks during a TV show.
An FIR was filed against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and the comedian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by their remarks during a TV show.
Chandigarh:The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Punjab Police not to take "coercive steps" against comedian Bharti Singh on her plea seeking quashing of an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show.
Justice Sudip Ahluwalia posted the matter for further hearing on March 25.
An FIR was filed against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and the comedian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by their remarks during a TV show.
Bharti's counsel Abhinav Sood said the matter will now be heard along with the pleas of Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan. The court has already ordered similar relief to Tandon and Khan.
In her petition, Bharti had had sought quashing of the FIR and a stay on the Punjab Police investigation.
The three were booked by the Amritsar Police in December last on the basis of a complaint by Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, Ajnala.
In the petition, Bharti submitted that no offence was made out against her under IPC Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class).
"None of the ingredients pertaining to offence under IPC Section 295-A are made out", the counsel said.
The FIR was "illegal, ex-facie bad in law, and by virtue thereof the same be quashed and set aside," the counsel said, adding the allegation against the comedian was "vague and general in nature".
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kya Be G***u': Martin Guptill Abusing Chahal on Live Television Leaves Rohit Sharma and Fans in Splits
- Australian Open 2020 Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios LIVE Score and Updates: Rafa Faces Kyrgios After Stan Wawrinka Shocks Daniil Medvedev
- This Luxury Insect Ice-Cream Made from Bug 'Milk' Has Zero Sugar and Carb
- The Safest Budget Cars in India Are All Made by Domestic Manufacturers - Tata and Mahindra
- Padma Shri Oinam Bembem Devi Used to Change Her Name to Play With Boys When She Was Young