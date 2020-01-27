Take the pledge to vote

Court Directs Police to Not Take Any Coercive Action Against Comedian Bharti Singh for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

An FIR was filed against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and the comedian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by their remarks during a TV show.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 1:11 PM IST
Chandigarh:The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Punjab Police not to take "coercive steps" against comedian Bharti Singh on her plea seeking quashing of an FIR for allegedly hurting religious sentiments during a TV show.

Justice Sudip Ahluwalia posted the matter for further hearing on March 25.

An FIR was filed against actor Raveena Tandon, filmmaker Farah Khan and the comedian for allegedly hurting religious sentiments by their remarks during a TV show.

Bharti's counsel Abhinav Sood said the matter will now be heard along with the pleas of Raveena Tandon and Farah Khan. The court has already ordered similar relief to Tandon and Khan.

In her petition, Bharti had had sought quashing of the FIR and a stay on the Punjab Police investigation.

The three were booked by the Amritsar Police in December last on the basis of a complaint by Sonu Jafar, President of the Christian Front, Ajnala.

In the petition, Bharti submitted that no offence was made out against her under IPC Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class).

"None of the ingredients pertaining to offence under IPC Section 295-A are made out", the counsel said.

The FIR was "illegal, ex-facie bad in law, and by virtue thereof the same be quashed and set aside," the counsel said, adding the allegation against the comedian was "vague and general in nature".

