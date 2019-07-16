Ranchi Woman Arrested for ‘Communal’ Post Granted Conditional Bail, Directed to Distribute Quran
Richa Bharti, who was asked by the court to distribute copies of the Quran as punishment for an allegedly communal post, said she is unhappy with the directive and plans to move the high court.
file image of Richa Bharti (Image: twitter/ANI)
Ranchi: A local court here on Tuesday granted bail to a college student, who was arrested for allegedly sharing an objectionable social media post targeting a minority community, on the condition that she would distribute five copies of the Quran to separate institutions in the city.
Judicial Magistrate Manish Singh directed Richa Bharti to donate five copies of the holy book to different libraries and one copy to Anjuman Committee that had filed an FIR against her. Bharti has to submit the receipt of distributed copies to the court within 15 days.
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old woman expressed unhappiness over the court directive and said she will move the high court challenging the lower court order, IANS reported.
"I have only shared the Facebook post. The person who posted it should have been arrested first. I will appeal against the court order in the high court. Today I have been asked to distribute Quran and tomorrow I may be asked to accept Islam," she told reporters.
The Sadar Anjuman Islamia Committee last week had filed a complaint against Bharti at the Pithoria police station for allegedly spreading communal hatred through her post. She was arrested within hours.
Meanwhile, several Hindu organisations expressed objection after Bharti's arrest, with some even taking out protest marches.
